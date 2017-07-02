When I announced that I was moving from Retro Chick across to Lipstick, Lettuce & Lycra one of the things that got mentioned most by people about the move was my “This Week I….” posts.

They started off as something I was writing just for me, really, and maybe my Mum. A total, no pressure, diary style blog post. Filled with grainy iPhone snaps taken in bad light. Reading them back is like Time Hop, and I’m obsessed with Time Hop. I’m on a 412 day streak (9 years ago I had sausages and potato wedges for tea. It was very nice apparently).

I didn’t expect anyone to really be interested in them, because we all know that people are only interested in blog posts with editorial quality photography and a click bait title, right? Well, apparently not, because since I wrote my first one back in November 2015 they’ve been gradually picking up a kind of momentum and have become one of the most regularly read posts on the site.

So, the upshot of all that wittering is that I shall be continuing to write Sunday morning updates on my fascinating life. Aren’t you all pleased?

Anyway, This Week I…….

Got some sad news

I hate to start the week with sad news, but on Sunday last week I had a phone call from my Mum to tell me that our lovely doggle Clyde had passed away.

We’d just been looking after him for 3 weeks, and in last weeks This Week I I said he’d just gone home. Late on Saturday night he started to struggle a little with his breathing, and he just went to sleep and never woke up.

I’m not going to pretend I’m brave, I spent a lot of time crying on Sunday. I am, however, really pleased that he went peacefully in his sleep and not with lots of stress and vets. I’m also pleased that we got to look after him one last time and I know he had a lovely holiday with us and lots of walkies.

Anyway, I’m going to stop writing this and move onto happier things because I’m getting a bit teary.

Good night Clyde.

Nearly passed out

Hmmm, this isn’t a much happier story AT ALL, is it?

I believe I’ve whinged about how awful my hayfever is on a regular basis, so I won’t do it again. Actually, yes I will, it’s been hideous. At the start of this week I was seriously sleep deprived, itchy, and hayfever combined with the humid weather meant that my asthma was playing up as well.

Considering all of that I’m not really sure what deranged part of my mind thought it was a good idea to go to Bootcamp on Monday because it would “perk me up”.

I did go though, and after the first circuit I was listening to the instructor explain the next circuit and everything went very, very, bright. I was dizzy, and whiteness started to creep in from the edges of my vision.

I panicked and went and sat in the corridor for a bit and it went away, which is a bit of an anti-climactic end to that story, but that’s life.

I’m fine now, I finished the class too, I’m such a trooper.

Forgot my umbrella

I’ve lived in the UK a long time, you’d think I’d have learned that even in the middle of June (especially in the middle of June) it is very, very foolish to go out without an umbrella.

I have not learned this at all.

As we started walking the rain was fairly light, so I fashioned a fetching head covering from a bin bag.

It rapidly became a deluge of biblical proportions. I’m not sure an umbrella would have saved me if I’m honest.

By the time I made it home my wide leg trousers looked like this.

Started dressing like a teenager

Not just any old teenager, not one of your modern teenagers, actually like me as a teenager.

When I was 14 I wanted a super brightly coloured patchwork cardigan I saw in a shop. I couldn’t afford it, so my Nana knitted me one. I wore it all the time, it was my favourite thing ever.

Recently I found it in the attic and started wearing it again. Only over pyjamas around the house, I’m not sure it’s going to make it into an outfit post, but you never know!

It’s cosy, it’s bright and it makes me happy.

Lost the car key

Ok, just to be clear *I* didn’t lose the car key, Mr LLL lost the car key. He was out delivering leaflets and had walked about 8 miles in and out of houses so retracing his steps wasn’t exactly an option. The key is gone forever. We do not have a spare.

Not only did he have to walk 4 miles home, but we also discovered that car keys cost £150 to replace. Money is tight right now, we’re not on the breadline, but we don’t have a lot of money for extras, like, say, £150 car keys.

I did not deal with the news well. I might even go so far as to say I over-reacted a little. I thought I was going to be sick. There was crying. My Mum reminded me that no one had died and offered to help out with the cost of the new key. I had a good nights sleep and felt very silly about being such a drama queen.

At the time of writing the car is still all on its own 4 miles away as the key man can’t help till Tuesday. I’ll be sure to update you on the next fascinating instalment in the saga of the car key next week.

Drank my first Pimms of the year

I can’t believe I made it all the way through June without having any Pimms. Especially as we had TWO bottles in our cupboard, I don’t even remember buying.

In the spirit of thriftiness we decided to make the most of the return of the lovely weather after the biblical deluge by taking the Pimms out with us and drinking it by the river. It was a completely free night out, and we met a cute Pug.

Fell over

And just to end the week on a bright note, on the way home I fell over.

We thought it would be hilarious to run home. Not sure why, Pimms will do that to you apparently. I ran about 2 steps and tripped over because I’m an idiot.

I grazed my knee. I’m 38 years old and I have a grazed knee.

And that was another update on a fascinating week in my life, which, upon reading it back, leaves me wondering if I will ever be an actual grown up.

How was your week?