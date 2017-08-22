When I was in my 20s I happily slipped on the stupidest stiletto heeled pair of impractical pretties and tripped my way out for the evening without a care in the world.

Then there were the middle years that I spent hiding ballet pumps in the bottom of my handbag, or asking my boyfriend to stuff them in his coat pockets so that I could hide round the corner from the pub and change my shoes.

These days I’ve increasingly started just saying sod it and going out in flats. It just seemed ridiculous to walk to my destination in cheap ballet flats. Change into heels. Then sit with my feet under a table all night till I change again to walk home.

I still love a pair of heels for a big night out, or a smart event. I also have a good selection of practical comfortable mid heeled shoes that I wear a lot, but I’m really working on expanding my collection of flat shoes beyond cheap black and nude ballet flats or trainers. I want ballet flats that make a STATEMENT.

Today I have rounded up 8 pairs of amazing ballet pumps that will attract admiring glances and you can wear without secretly wishing you were wearing heels.