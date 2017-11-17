Ho Ho HO! Looking for a Christmas Dress? You’ve come to the right place!

After our Wedding Anniversary it’s Christmas as far as I’m concerned and my thoughts turn to festive frocks, sparkly things and how many things with “Christmas” on them I can waste my money on in the shops.

Today my thoughts have turned to festive frocks. Following my 12 Days of Christmas Outfits a couple of years ago you MIGHT have thought I had enough festive attire. You’d be wrong. I say you can never have enough festive attire.

If you love the opportunity for a bit of themed dressing like I do, then I have 8 gorgeous Christmas dresses for you today. There’s everything from novelty festive prints like this gorgeous Lindy Bop deer print, to more understated Festive glamour, like this tartan dress with velvet collar from Joanie Clothing.

Scroll to the bottom for all the links, and happy shopping!



