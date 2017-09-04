I never fail to find it weird how September always brings that back to school feeling, no matter how many years it’s been since you went to school.

For me part of that back to school feeling is the urge to have a whole load of shiny new kit. Late August was always about shopping. New school shoes, bag, maybe a nice shiny pencil case and a Parker fountain pen if you’d ruined last years by using it to clean your nails or carve your name in a desk.

Therefore the urge to shop hits me even more strongly around this time of year.

Which is my way of introducing the fact I’ve spent much of the last couple of weeks fantasy shopping for what essentially amounts to a new P.E. kit, except these days I don’t have to wear green gym knickers and aertex shirt.

Feel free to shop away your back to school blues, if this isn’t motivation to get to the gym then I don’t know what is.