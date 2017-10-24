In September it’s all optimistic Sun dresses with a cardigan slung over the top.

But as Autumn progresses the cardigan definitely becomes more and more the focus of the outfit, then teamed with a jacket, and maybe a scarf, all the tiny stepping stones towards the time we bring out the big coat for it’s first outing of the year.

Right now I’m still at knitwear, jacket and scarf stage, but I can definitely see big coat time coming.

I like to keep my knitwear fairly close fitting and slimline. Apart from the fact that I like the vintage inspired look it gives, I also know that chunky, baggy knitwear generally makes me look and feel like a heffalump. And a heffalump is not how I like to feel in the winter.

Most times in the Southern half of the UK a slim fit jumper teamed with a big coat and scarf will get you through most of the year, investing in good knitwear in Autumn will generally get you all the way through to next Spring.

So, today I am bringing you my top ten choices for Autumn knitwear. Some of which are making my credit card twitch. Scroll to the bottom for links to buy!