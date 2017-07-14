Today’s outfit is inspired by Wimbledon.

Obviously I’m not actually going to play Tennis in it. I am terrible at Tennis. There is a reason my sport of choice does not involve balls or racquets.

It is, however, an outfit that I feel inspired to pull out of my wardrobe every year while Wimbledon is on.

I know the dress has blue stripes and embroidery and that just wouldn’t fly at Wimbledon, but there’s just something about it that feels tennis-y to me!

Part of it is probably teaming it with Keds. They’re technically Tennis shoes, but tennis shoes are a little more hi-tech since these were introduced in 1916.

I basically live in Keds Champions for most of the summer. This is my second pair in about 7 or 8 years I think, so they last pretty well. They’re comfortable and cute and have a bit of arch support. Everyone in the world seems to love Converse, but I find them uncomfortable, and the tongue comes up too high at the front.

So there. I’m a Keds gurl 4Evah. Or something.

These photos were actually taken in a beautiful church yard in Arminghall. The grounds have deliberately been left wild to encourage wildlife and you can hear the chirping of crickets and the buzzing of bees all around. Inside it’s a small but beautiful building, with home-made jam on sale. There’s a photo on my Instagram.

There’s also a book from a Millennium photography project documenting the houses and people who live in the Parish, which is really lovely to look through.

I’ve had this dress for years and years. At least 7 years, in fact, as it first appeared in an outfit post on the blog back in 2010. An outfit post in which a woman dressed as Smurfette asked me if I was in fancy dress. Yet I still keep wearing the dress.

It’s doing pretty well really seeing as it came from a Charity Shop back then.

Now that Andy Murray is out of Wimbledon I have decided that I am a Federer fan for the last few games. My Great Grandfather was Swiss, so that makes me like 1/8 Swiss, right? Also sounds like an excuse to buy some Swiss chocolate to eat while I watch it, and that’s not an opportunity I plan to turn down.

♥ Dress – Oasis (similar) ♥ Shoes – Keds Champions ♥ Sunglasses – Derek Cardigan* ♥