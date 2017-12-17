Ok, so, I’m sorry. Blouse and trousers in today’s Christmas Outfit were both in 2015, but in different combinations.

The Heyday blouse came with a green skirt and green and gold shoes, and the Collectif Capris went all casual with a t-shirt.

This outfit was inspired by the fact that tonight is my Roller Derby league’s annual Christmas party. Seeing as it’s in a pub, and on a Sunday night, I wanted something a bit festive, but without sky high heels and a fancy frock.

I thought the denim capris would dress it down a bit, while the Candy Cane print blouse, gold shoes and holly hair clip added the requisite festive glam.

There is a chance, however, that I may switch this up and wear a different top. I had forgotten how weirdly tight the forearms are on this blouse. Every year I keep saying I will cut a little slit in them and stitch them back up, and every year I forget until the last minute, so whether I actually wear this blouse or not depends on how willing I am to put up with it squeezing my forearms and/or whether I get time to adjust it!

Looking back on how I wore these last time has also made me realise how terribly remiss I am being on the detail close ups this year. I do apologise, I was just trying to keep it simple while things are so hectic!

I’m sure you’re not missing much!

♥ Candy Cane Blouse – Heyday! Vintage Style ♥ Denim Capris – Collectif*♥

♥ Gold Shoes – ASOS (similar) ♥ Holly Hair Clip – Betsy Hatter ♥