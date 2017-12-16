Can you believe I’ve already made it to day 3 without repeating any of 2015’s outfits? Or even anything that was in any of 2015’s outfits?

Today’s outfit is a little more glam than the first 2 days, as today is a Saturday and it is my Mum’s birthday.

They are coming to visit and we will go out to celebrate (but not too hard as I have a Roller Derby game on Sunday!).

Today’s outfit all comes from Heyday Vintage Style. The skirt is sadly sold out, but there are still a couple left of the satin wrap blouse.

I actually tried this on to wear to the Norwich Castle event a couple of weeks ago and immediately decided it was far too fancy and needed saving for a special occasion, and here that occasion is!

Again, there’s nothing technically overtly festive here. No snowflakes, snowmen, reindeer, candy canes or gingerbread men. I may add a Christmas brooch to correct that, but I think that red satin and tartan feel pretty festive, so it counts as a Christmas outfit.

I feel like I’m getting a bit more into the swing of this festive attire now. My house may still be full of boxes and wrapping, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and in a week’s time I will be swigging Mulled Wine and Baileys and decorating my Christmas tree in a dining room free from bubble wrap.

Hurray!

♠ Blouse and Skirt – Heyday! Vintage Style ♠

♠ Sequin Shoe – Jean Michel Cazabat (similar) ♠

♠ Necklace – 1930s Vintage ♠ Earrings – Eclectic Eccentricity ♠