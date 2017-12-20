Hurray, it’s last posting day!

That means that late nights wrapping and packing are nearly over and we can get some rest, remove the boxes and tape from our dining room and put up the 70s tinsel Christmas tree.

It also means that tonight I am off to the pub to celebrate and today’s festive outfit contains a bit of glitter and sparkle.

I think I actually love this outfit, lose the handbag and I will wear it all year round, or at least the months of the year when it’s the right temperature for white opaque tights and berets.

I’ve been feeling a little blue about blogging in December. I started the month with a whole load of wellbeing posts planned, and then things went crazy and I just didn’t have time to write any of them. In fact, I haven’t even had time to take my own advice and I’m feeling pretty run down.

If there’s one lesson that December has taught me it’s that I should make more effort to be the sort of blogger who has her content written and scheduled in advance. I’ve always enjoyed the spontaneous feel of creating content just before it’s published, but when life gets in the way it’s a bit of nightmare.

At the moment I’m full of optimistic plans for January and have lots of post ideas.

In the mean time, though, Christmas Outfits will have to suffice. At least this one comes with glittery shoes. Glittery shoes and a bauble bag. I nearly wore a candy cane brooch as well, but I thought “Hey, don’t waste all your Christmas on one outfit!”

So here’s to glitter and sparkle and a bit of Christmas downtime. Maybe the next 5 days Christmas outfits will all be pyjamas?

♥ Top – Karen Millen (similar) ♥ Skirt – ASOS (similar) ♥

♥ Glitter Shoes – Red or Dead (similar)♥

♥ Beret – eBay ♥ White Tights – Can’t remember! ♥