Skin care is one of those things I’ve actually always been quite good at. I’ve always taken my make up off before bed, and I’ve been using a moisturiser since I was a teenager. As I get older, though, I’ve found my skin care routine has had to become a little more refined. 99p face wipes and cucumber water toner don’t cut it any more.

More refined doesn’t always mean more expensive, but good skin care is something that I’m willing to invest a little more money in. I might not be buying Creme de la Mer, but I’m not buying Boots Essentials either.

The latest thing I have been experimenting with is Rosehip Oil.

Rosehip Oil is one of the latest miracle products that celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Kate Middleton and Miranda Kerr are said to use to keep their skin beautiful.

It allegedly has anti-aging effects and can reduce the appearance of scars and wrinkles giving you smooth and glowing skin.

The oil is rich in anti-oxidants like vitamins a,c and e as well as Omega 3 and Omega 6 Essential Fatty Acids which can actually penetrate the skin, so it doesn’t just sit on top like a barrier.

Using oil on my skin is something it’s taken me a while to get used to the idea of. For many years I used really astringent cleansing products. I have quite oily cheeks, so I tried everything possible to strip the oil, which I now know was just making matters worse. Moving across to a cream cleanser made a huge difference to my skin, but I’ve never used a pure oil for moisturising before. Recently I was offered a chance to try one of Natural Spa Factory’s new facial oils and I picked out Rosehip Oil.

When I picked it I had absolutely no idea that I was in such stellar company, which just goes to show how up to date I am on the latest beauty buzz, considering the articles I found telling me how it was a current beauty buzz were about 2 years old.

Presumably this means that they’ve all moved onto a new miracle product by now, but, ever late to the party, I have to say I’m a convert.

I used the oil at night as a moisturiser, just a couple of drops, and it left my skin feeling smooth, but not greasy.

I’m not going to claim I saw any miracle wrinkle reducing effects, but it certainly made me feel like my face looked fresh and my skin plumped after using it. It also didn’t feel heavy like some night creams can.

What really sold me on it was when I took a tip from a friend and tried mixing a little of the oil with my foundation. AMAZING!

I just popped a couple of drops on the back of my hand, then squeezed my normal amount of foundation on top, and mixed with a cosmetic sponge before applying like normal. It didn’t seem to change the coverage of my foundation, but it did give a dewy, glowing finish that made my skin look fabulous (if I do say so myself!).

I left it to settle for a few minutes before applying a dusting of powder over my forehead, nose and chin and it stayed looking glowing and lovely for hours.

Having never used a facial oil before I can’t tell you how it compares to anything else. But it’s definitely something I’m going to keep using, especially mixed with my foundation.

Natural Spa Factory 100% Organic Rosehip Oil is available here.